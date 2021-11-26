FFA Members Attend National Convention Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame November 24, 2021 Whitney FFA would like to thank the community for its help in sending Whitney High School students to the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana in October. Instructors reported that the students had a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet members from throughout the U.S. and participate in leadership and educational experiences. Pictured (l to r) are: Laney Beam, Jenna Milam, McKenna Hill, Cooper Coffelt, Jaycee Green, Cheyenne Delong and Dacey Allen. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related