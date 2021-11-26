FFA Members Attend National Convention

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 24, 2021

Whitney FFA would like to thank the community for its help in sending Whitney High School students to the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, Indiana in October. Instructors reported that the students had a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet members from throughout the U.S. and participate in leadership and educational experiences. Pictured (l to r) are: Laney Beam, Jenna Milam, McKenna Hill, Cooper Coffelt, Jaycee Green, Cheyenne Delong and Dacey Allen.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s