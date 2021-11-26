Robbery Investigated at area convenience store

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a robbery at a Laguna Park convenience store over the weekend.



According to a press release, authorities responded to the Lake Stop convenience store at the Whitney Dam at approximately 8:20 p.m. Saturday, November 20.



Surveillance cameras captured the incident, in which a man wearing a mask and black hoodie entered the business, approached the counter and demanded the store’s bank bag.



The sheriff’s office reported that after taking the bag, the suspect exited the store and left the area on foot.



Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 254-435-2362. Callers may remain anonymous.

