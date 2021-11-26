Local Couple to celebrate 50 years of marriage

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News
Bobby and Sherry Creech will celebrate 50 years of marriage this week. Above, they are pictured at their 1971 wedding.

Bobby Carroll Creech and Sherry Ann (Hutchins) Creech of Lake Whitney will celebrate 50 years of marriage this Saturday.


The couple married November 27, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Maypearl. Bobby’s hometown was Mesquite, and Sherry is a Maypearl native, but they have made their home together at Lake Whitney.


They have been blessed with three sons, Roger Creech, Travis Creech and the late Kelly Creech. They are the proud grandparents of Madeline Creech, Karaline Creech, Kelsey Creech, Conner Creech and Cloe Creech.


Over the years, they have enjoyed retirement at their house built on the lake.
They enjoy doing yard work around the house and enjoying each other’s company.


Family will celebrate privately together at the home of Bobby and Sherry to mark the occasion.

