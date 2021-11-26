‘Earth Angels’ exhibit opens at Texas Heritage Museum

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 24, 2021



A new art exhibit on temporary display in the Hill College Texas Heritage Museum (THM) features four large figures representing earth, air, fire and water.



The figures, titled “Earth Angels,” are unique because North Texas artist Julia Schloss made them from a collection of salvaged materials.



“Julia Schloss is known as the recycling queen,” said Hill College art instructor Tom Sale. “Her unusual method of piecing together found objects is different than anything we have shown at Hill College.”



The exhibit also features four smaller figures that are made of natural elements Schloss found on daily walks.



“She says this collecting helps her connect to nature,” said Sale. “Also, she explained that she has a huge studio full of these found objects and occasionally needs to create some of these pieces to make room for more.”



Some Hill College art appreciation students have already viewed the exhibit, which is being used by art teachers to encourage conversations about art and recycling.



During the exhibit’s opening reception earlier this month, Schloss was able to speak with students about her creative process. Sale said Schloss plans on returning to speak to Hill College art classes and offer some recycling workshops.



Sale said he encourages students, staff and community members to come view the exhibit.



“This is a great exhibit for both young and old,” he said. “It’s visually dense with lots of things to look at hidden in the works. The artist’s methods and philosophy of thinking about our ecology are refreshing, and it will open our students’ eyes to new ways of thinking and creating.”



The exhibit is currently open to the public and will remain on display through Friday, December 3. The gallery is in the Texas Heritage Museum located at 112 Lamar Dr. in Hillsboro. Admission is free.



For questions and additional information, call 254-659-7750, email musuem@hillcollege.edu or visit http://www.hillcollege.edu/museum.