Senior Center filling stockings for homebound residents

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

November 24, 2021

This Christmas, the community is invited to help fill bags for seniors by bringing items from a wish list to Lake Whitney Senior Center any Tuesday from now through December 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



So many area residents do not have an opportunity to get out and about during the holiday season to enjoy all the delightful sights and sounds, and sadly many do not receive special holiday gifts and goodies during what should be a glorious season filled with hope and giving.



By filling beautiful Christmas bags with lots of useful little tokens, the community will be giving seniors little gifts of love that they so desperately need to know they matter and someone cares. Lake Whitney Senior Center asks donors to provide items to fill gift bags for the 60 senior, homebound recipients. The senior center will provide the bags.



The wish list includes: slippers; regular socks; socks with grippers on bottom; gloves; beanie caps; scarves; blankets and throws; backscratchers; small stuffed animals; decks of cards; crossword puzzle books; jigsaw puzzles; new kitchen towels, hand towels and pot holders; notepads; pens; toothpaste and brushes; tissues; hand and body lotion; magnifying glasses; assorted candies, cans of soup or tuna; small boxes of cereal; cheese crackers and individually packed snacks; sugar-free juice boxes.



Using your imagination, come up with other useful and fun items. If items require batteries, please include them, and please check expiration dates on all items. If you would rather give a monetary gift, volunteers will go shopping for you.



If more information is needed or if you are not able to drop items off on Tuesdays, contact Lake Whitney Senior Center Director Lynda Bomar at 254-332-0041 or send an email to lakewhitneyseniorcenter@gmail.com.



The senior center is located at 503 North Colorado Street, just two blocks from downtown Whitney, across the street from King Memorial United Methodist Church.