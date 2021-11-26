White Bluff residents treat POA staff

The Lakelander

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

November 24, 2021

To start off the Thanksgiving season on a positive note, White Bluff held a Property Owners Association (POA) staff appreciation day Tuesday, November 16. A table full of treats was set up in the equipment bays for the staff to enjoy over their lunch hour. White Bluff employs over 60 people throughout the resort.

