Downtown Christmas parade, tree lighting set for Saturday

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 1, 2021

Whitney’s annual Christmas parade and downtown tree lighting is set for Saturday, December 4, starting at 6 p.m.



Parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. on San Jacinto Street near Whitney Intermediate School. The procession will take a left onto Washington Avenue, a left onto Colorado Street and then a left onto Railroad Avenue.



The parade will end at the Christmas tree in downtown Whitney, where there will be pictures with Santa, and Mayor Brad Slaten will light the Whitney Christmas tree.



There will also be performances by the Whitney High School German Club Folk Dancers, WHS Royelles Drill Team and To The Pointe Dance Studio. For additional information or to sign up for the parade, contact Whitney City Hall at 254-694-2261.



Christmas activities have also been scheduled for the following weekend, Saturday, December 11, by the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce.



The chamber’s 11th annual Christmas Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. offering vendors selling arts, crafts, baked goods and other gifts.



Businesses downtown and throughout the area will also be open offering deals to Christmas shoppers.



Sidewalk vendors may register for $20 per booth. Performers and musicians are also being sought to provide entertainment downtown during the bazaar.



For more information about the Christmas Bazaar or to sign up as a vendor or entertainer, contact the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce at 254-694-2540.