Shop Small Campaign Launched Locally

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 1, 2021

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce, Whitney Business Alliance and business owners teamed up to observe Small Business Saturday November 27 and encourage the community to shop locally this holiday season. In addition to bringing awareness to the products that local businesses have to offer the community, this year’s Small Business Saturday was also a day to appreciate the resilience that area business owners and employees have demonstrated by staying afloat throughout the pandemic. Pictured at left is Chamber Director Janice Sanders, who handed out refreshments to shoppers, and at right are Gina Rogers and Terry Boyer with The Grinch downtown.

