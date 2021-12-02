Gaines Foundation awards grants to Hill County recipients

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 1, 2021

The Dorothy Gaines Foundation recently announced grant awards for 2021. Mrs. Gaines was a native of Hill County who lived the majority of her life in Fort Worth, but always considered Hill County her home.



The foundation was originally established in 2003 with the primary purpose of promoting the quality of life in Hill and Tarrant counties.



Grants of up to $10,000 are awarded annually for specific projects, building and capital improvement campaigns or for general purposes where organizations are working to combat social problems, elevate the family and contribute to the social, economic and cultural wellbeing of Hill and Tarrant counties.



The foundation made grants totaling $69,895 in 2021 to 13 non-profit organizations. The recipients are:



Bynum Ex-Students Association – $10,000 (additions and upgrades to Bynum ISD agriculture animal barn facilities); City of Hubbard – $10,000 (public swimming pool restoration); Community Partners of Tarrant County – Rainbow Room – $5,000; Drowzy Dawg Rescue – $1,895 (purchase backup generator for emergency use); Hill County Kids – $5,000 (purchase food items to put into bags handed out to students); Hill County Paw Pals – $5,000 (enclose 8′ by 20′ outside dog kennel); Hillsboro Foundation – Hillsboro Lions Club – $7,000 (all-access playground project); Penelope ISD – $5,000 (purchase ChromeBooks); SafeHaven of Tarrant County – $5,000 (implicit bias and mental health first aid trainings); Tarrant County Samaritan Housing, Inc. – $5,000 (PA and phone system replacement); Texas Through Time Museum – $5,000 (video presentation equipment); Veterans Pardners, Inc. – $2,000 (renovations to current building); Woodbury Community Center Association – $4,000 (Woodbury Community Center ramp project).



For more information about The Dorothy Gaines Foundation, including grant application instructions and forms, visit the foundation’s website at http://www.dorothygainesfoundation.org.