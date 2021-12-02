Local youth earns trip to Las Vegas barrel-racing world championship

December 1, 2021

Brelynn Crooks will compete in the junior world championship December 2-6.

Brelynn Crooks, a 10-year-old from the Whitney area, has qualified to compete in the Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship this month.



Brelynn will be one of 945 contestants from 27 different states and four provinces of Canada competing December 2-6 at the Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship, which is held the first weekend of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Out of the 945 contestants, only 70 of those are in 12 and under barrel racing, while hundreds tried to qualify.



“We held 37 qualifiers across the United States and Canada to give our rodeo youth an equal chance to make it to Vegas and the opportunity to win their share of $1 million in cash and prizes,” said Sherrylynn Johnson, the event’s organizer and four-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo.



Johnson and her husband Mike Johnson, an ironman of rodeo who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo a whooping 23 times, said the event offers barrel racing, double mugging, goat tying breakaway roping and tie down roping.



The competition has four age groups, 19 and under, 15 and under, 12 and under, and 10 and under. Each junior world champion will take home between $10,000 and $30,000 in cash.



The total payout, which includes two Dodge Ram dually trucks, two horse trailers and 12 Alamo saddles, is to exceed $1 million in cash and awards this year.



The competition will be held at World Market Center Las Vegas, and it will be live streamed at http://www.Johnsonsportline.com.