County to apply for grant to expand Exhibits Building

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 8, 2021

The Hill County Commissioners Court met in a brief special session Tuesday, November 30, and approved a grant application for upgrades to the Hill County Fairgrounds Exhibits Building.



County Judge Justin Lewis asked for the court’s approval to apply to the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs for the Community Development Block Grant under the CARES Act.



The proposal includes doubling the size of the Exhibits Building and adding a generator, HVAC system and commercial-sized kitchen.



The expansion could help the county better meet the needs of citizens in a future pandemic or another emergency, such as when it was used as a warming center during February’s winter storm.



The county can request up to $5 million in grant funds under the program.



The court also voted to seek proposals for architectural/engineering services on the proposed project. Proposals will be due by Monday, December 20, at 2 p.m.



Lewis said that the project will only be done if the county receives the grant funds.



A public hearing will be held during the court’s Tuesday, December 14, meeting to allow the public to comment on the application. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.