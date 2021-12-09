Registration underway for Hill County Fair Creative Arts

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Registration is now underway for the Creative Arts Division of the 2022 Hill County Fair. The fair is scheduled for Monday, January 24, through Saturday, January 29, at the Hill County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.



Registration opened Monday, December 6, and will continue through Sunday, January 16. All items must be registered online at http://www.hill countyfair.org. No late entries will be accepted. There will be a $5 entry fee per item.



Participants must reside in Hill County or be actively enrolled in a Hill County public or private school or home school or FFA. They must not be a professional for the duration of the Hill County Fair.



Divisions include home baked foods, crafts, art, photography and textiles. Those entering the photography division should note that photos must be uploaded to http://www.hillcountyfair.org in the appropriate class at the time of entry.



Baked goods must be submitted Monday, January 24, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Arts and crafts must be submitted Tuesday, January 25, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.



The Creative Arts Division will open to the public Wednesday, January 26, at 1 p.m. The auction will be held Friday, January 28, at 5:30 p.m.



The Creative Arts Committee is looking for volunteers to help receive and judge items and assist with the bake sale and auction.



For more information or to inquire about volunteering, email hcfcae@gmail.com.