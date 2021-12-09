Joint Committee preparing Angel gifts, community invited to donate

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 8, 2021

Joint Committee for Christmas volunteers pictured above are: front row (l to r) – Kathy Valenta, Claire Matthaei, Pat Boyd and Linda Jones; and back row – Jill Hubble, Stacy Hughes, Bonnie Jaskie, Terry Boyer and Michelle Walker.

The volunteers of Joint Committee for Christmas (JCC), commissioned by the Lake Whitney Ministerial Alliance (LWMA), are preparing Christmas gifts for their “angels.”



JCC would like to thank HEB for donating 100 books and Scholastic Books for giving 178 books to the Angel Tree program. The committee hopes to give all children an opportunity to enjoy reading at home.



Angel Tree distribution day will be Thursday, December 16, at a new location, the Family Life Center/Lake Whitney Senior Center, at 503 North Colorado Street.



Food boxes and senior gifts will continue to be picked up at the food bank, located at 100 Sims Drive in Whitney.



Donations are needed for the project. If you would like to make a contribution, visit LakeWhitneyMinisterialAlliance.org and click on Joint Committee for Christmas (JCC). Gifts will be greatly appreciated.