Hubbard man takes plea deal in local murder case

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 8, 2021

Ricardo Ramos

Ricardo Ramos, the Hubbard man charged in the June murder of a 26-year-old Maypearl man, accepted a plea agreement Thursday, December 2.

If the case had gone to trial, Ramos was facing the death penalty. Under the agreement, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



The victim, Sabastian Sullivan, was found dead along HCR 3364 off of FM 936 in Hubbard by Hubbard Police Department on the night of June 1. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit responded to the scene and noted that the victim had obvious trauma to his face and neck.



According to Ramos’ arrest warrant affidavit, deputies learned that Sullivan had gotten into a car with Ramos, who later returned without Sullivan and with blood on his clothing. A witness told authorities that Ramos made a comment about beating the victim up.



Ramos was located at his home in the 100 block of South Cedar Avenue in Hubbard and reportedly had a swollen right hand with cuts on his finger and knuckle.



It was later determined that Sullivan’s throat had been cut with a glass bottle, and robbery was believed to be the motive.



Ramos was indicted on a capital murder charge in August.

