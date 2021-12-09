Hill County Retired Teachers to celebrate Christmas at WB

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 8, 2021

Tricia Shelton of Hill Regional Hospital’s Silver Connections met with HCRTA in October. She is shown holding a copy of “Help Me, Mr. Mutt,” which will be featured at a special HCRTA Christmas meeting to be held at White Bluff Chapel on December 15.

On Wednesday, December 15, the Hill County Retired Teachers have been invited to a gathering at White Bluff Chapel.



Members of the Page Turners Book Club have asked the retirees to meet with them to hear members of both groups present a Readers Theater of the children’s book, “Help Me Mister Mutt.” Susan Stevens Crummel wrote the book, which gives “expert answers for dogs with people problems.” Her sister, Janet Stevens, is the illustrator.



The fun begins at 11:30 a.m. with a soup luncheon and plenty of desserts. Anyone wishing to sign up to bring a crockpot of soup or bread and crackers is welcome to do so, but it is not necessary.



Hill County Retired Teachers will be donating a copy of the book to every public library and school district in Hill County. The Children’s Book Project donations to Hill County schools were delayed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, so these gifts will be a restart of the usual program.



There will be no business meeting. Contributions to the Scholarship Fund and the Children’s Book Project will be welcome.



RSVP by Friday, December 10, to Linda Yeary at 254-221-0101 or lsm.heyeary@gmail.com.