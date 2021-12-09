TDCJ sentences handed down in 66th District Court

December 8, 2021

The office of District Attorney Mark Pratt prosecuted felony criminal cases in the 66th Judicial District Court of Hill County in November. The following Texas Department of Criminal Justice sentences were handed down:



Christina Killough Shelton, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information under five items, three years prison



Alejandro Perea-Medina III, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, four years prison



David Paul Wiggins, burglary of a habitation, five years prison; arson, five years prison



Grayson Alexzanderia Singel, escape while arrested/confined, felony, three years prison



Jason Lloyd Robinson, assault family/household member with previous conviction, seven years prison



Danny Lee Teal, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, 15 years prison



Johnathan Leon Gomez, possession of cocaine between one and four grams, two years prison



Dustin Lee, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, seven years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, seven years prison



Billy Stephens Johnston, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, three years prison; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, three years prison



Dustin Lee Raxter, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams, four years prison



Adam Keith James, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 20 years prison; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 15 years prison



LaDarell Tiyun Frederick, possession of marijuana between four ounces and five pounds, 10 years prison; possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver, 25 years prison



Calvin Earl Jackson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 28 years prison

Eric Shane Meredith, possession of oxycodone between one and four grams, three years prison



Sharee Denise Evartt, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail



James Roy Thatcher, possession of methamphetamine under one gram, 15 months state jail; tampering with or fabricate physical evidence, six years prison

District Judge Lee Harris presides over the 66th Judicial District Court.