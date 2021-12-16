Arrest made in Laguna Park robbery plot

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that the second suspect in the robbery of a Laguna Park convenience store has been taken into custody.



Carlos Brown Maeso was located and arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, December 9, according to Sheriff Trace Hendricks. He was wanted on a warrant for criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, a third-degree felony.



The charge stems from the Saturday, November 20, robbery of the Lake Stop convenience store near the Whitney Dam.



BCSO investigators believe the robbery was a plotted incident conducted by Maeso and an employee of the store, Tara Johanning, who was the clerk at the time of the robbery.



Johanning is also charged with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.