Peoples Bank donates to Isaiah’s Place

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 15, 2021

Peoples Bank participated in Giving Tuesday by presenting donations to several local non-profit organizations, including Isaiah’s Place of Whitney. Pictured is Isaiah’s Place Executive Director Diane Frederickson accepting a $1,000 donation. The announcement was made by Larry Allen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank. Giving Tuesday is a day dedicated to bringing people together by spreading generosity and giving to local charities. More information about Isaiah’s Place is available at http://www.isaiahsplace.net.

