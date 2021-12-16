Peoples Bank donates to Isaiah’s Place Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame December 15, 2021 Peoples Bank participated in Giving Tuesday by presenting donations to several local non-profit organizations, including Isaiah’s Place of Whitney. Pictured is Isaiah’s Place Executive Director Diane Frederickson accepting a $1,000 donation. The announcement was made by Larry Allen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Peoples Bank. Giving Tuesday is a day dedicated to bringing people together by spreading generosity and giving to local charities. More information about Isaiah’s Place is available at http://www.isaiahsplace.net. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related