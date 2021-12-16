Comptroller releases sales tax allocations

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

December 15, 2021



Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $936 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 18.4 percent more than in December 2020.



Locally, Whitney’s allocation came to $58,353.13, up eight percent from last December. So far in 2021, the city’s sales tax revenue has totaled $785,982.42, up 11 percent from the same period last year.



Hill County’s December allocation came to $241,695.23, down seven percent from last December. Year-to-date figures are still ahead of last year, with the county receiving $3,115,860.75 so far in 2021, up 31 percent from the same period in 2020.



Hillsboro’s December payment was $316,986.75, up 10 percent from last December. So far in 2021, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 38 percent over last year, with $4,451,247.63 received to date.



Bosque County’s December payment was $65,557.63, up six percent from last December. Year-to-date numbers show Bosque County receiving $734,008.11 so far this year, which is up 11 percent from 2020.



Allocations and changes over last December for other Hill County cities were: Abbott – $10,511.44, up 81 percent; Aquilla – $1,703.96, up 30 percent; Blum – $3,025.24, down one percent; Bynum – $733.99, up three percent; Carl’s Corner – $4,009.13, up four percent; Covington – $5,287.54, down 12 percent; Hubbard – $14,719.69, up five percent; Itasca – $15,555.12, up 25 percent; Malone – $1,618.31, up 16 percent; Mertens – $431.58, down 57 percent; Mount Calm – $4,446.58, up 329 percent; Penelope – $607.75, up 26 percent.



Allocations and changes from last December for Bosque County cities were: Clifton – $80,743.17, up 27 percent; Cranfills Gap – $2,981.29, down four percent; Iredell – $2,632.78, up eight percent; Meridian – $17,579.45, down nine percent; Morgan – $3,267.68, up seven percent; Valley Mills – $11,677.87, up two percent; Walnut Springs – $7,160.81, up 74 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.