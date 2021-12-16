Volunteers Fire Departments respond to structure fire

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
Multiple local fire departments responded to a fire that destroyed a couple’s home in Whitney Tuesday night, December 7. Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Hillside Drive off of FM 1713 at approximately 7:14 p.m. after the fire was reported. The home was reported to be a total loss, but no injuries were reported. Whitney Fire Chief Wayland Price said that the fire started in the attic, and the cause is still under investigation. The Red Cross was called in to assist the couple. Firefighters from Lakeview, Whitney, Blum, Peoria, 2604, Woodbury and White Bluff volunteer fire departments responded.