Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic to see patients Saturday morning

December 15, 2021

Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic, located at 120 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro, will be open Saturday, December 18. Registration begins at 6 a.m. This is a half-day clinic, and the number to be seen will be limited.



All patients are required to wear a mask that covers the nose at all times. Patients with any kind of possible COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough, cold, upper respiratory symptoms or fever, will be asked to wait in their car after registration for a phone call or curbside visit from the doctor.



Annual flu shots will be given from 7 a.m. to noon.



Residents of Hill County without medical insurance are eligible to be seen. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients are asked to bring their current medications with them and proof of address.



MHMC is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded by local churches, individuals and civic organizations. The clinic is staffed by volunteer licensed staff and support staff.



Further information can be obtained by leaving a message at 254-479-1489.