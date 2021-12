Reporter: Ellie Mahan

December 15, 2021

Assistant Manager of Bellmead Home Depot presented Ricky White with Veterans Pardners a $1,000 check Tuesday, November 30. White expressed gratitude to the people of Home Depot for their generosity. Veterans Pardners has been located at 111 North Colorado Street for about four years and is dedicated to providing services to veterans, such as free counseling, clothes and household items, a food pantry and a safe, family-oriented hangout area. There are 3,900 veterans in Hill County, and Veterans Pardners serves active duty service members and their families. To make a donation or to seek services from Veterans Pardners, call 254-206-3852 or visit http://www.VeteransPardners.org.

Gift Giving day set at Veterans Pardners Saturday

Veterans Pardners will host a gift-giving day from 10 a.m. until close Saturday, December 18, at Veterans Pardners Resale Center, 105 North Colorado Street in Whitney.



The event will allow veterans to receive gifts and necessary items for the holidays, free of charge.



Veterans Pardners will be celebrating its fifth anniversary. Event organizers encourage people to come and help the organization grow in 2022. The public is always invited to shop and support local veterans.



For more information, call Ricky at 817-995-6849.