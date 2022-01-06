County’s test site opening at new location

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 5, 2022

The free COVID-19 testing facility that has been operated at the Hill County Fairgrounds has moved to a new location and will reopen Thursday, January 6.



When the facility opens this week, testing will be offered in a drive-thru format at the former Hillsboro Elementary School site on Jane Lane in Hillsboro, across the street from Hill Regional Hospital.



The drive-thru testing site at the fairgrounds closed Friday, December 31.

Testing is offered Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pre-registration is not required.



There will be no cost to any patient for the test, but those who are insured should bring their cards with them.



The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is the test that provides the most reliable results, is offered at the site.