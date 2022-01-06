Hill Regional Hospital welcomes new doctor to speciality clinic

January 5, 2022

Hill Regional Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. David Masel to Hill County, specializing in neurological surgery.



Dr. Masel, of Specialty Care Clinics, is board certified in neurosurgery. He has been practicing in the medical field for over 30 years. He is well-versed in complex surgical procedures involving the brain, spinal cord and cerebrovascular system, as well as the central and peripheral nervous systems. He has a conservative approach in the art of caring for patients with spine disorders.



Most common procedures performed are minimally invasive brain surgery, neuroendoscopy, deep brain stimulation, pituitary tumor excision, surgery of the base of the skull, minimally invasive spine surgery, spinal compression fracture treatment, spinal cord stimulation, spinal fusion, spinal reconstructive surgery for deformities, neuroplasty, neurostimulation and disc replacement.



He graduated from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia at the Emory School of Medicine. He completed his neurosurgical residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.



Dr. Masel currently provides consultations at three Specialty Care Clinics throughout the metroplex. He is excited to partner with local physicians in the Hill County area to serve the community’s residents.



Dallas is home, where he enjoys spending time with his family. He has practiced in San Antonio, where he served in the United States Air Force, later practicing in El Paso for 15 years and Louisiana before making Dallas his home. He enjoys hunting and travel.



Dr. Masel will be seeing patients at Hill Specialty Clinic at 117 Jane Lane in Hillsboro beginning this month. To make an appointment, call 469-833-2927.