Wreaths Across America effort a success

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 5, 2022

Volunteers gathered at Whitney Memorial Park to place wreaths on veterans’ graves as part of this year’s Wreaths Across America effort. Wreaths were also placed at two Hillsboro cemeteries.

It was another successful year of honoring veterans nationwide through the Wreaths Across America program. On Saturday, December 18, the National Wreaths Across America Day saw over 2.4 million veteran wreaths laid at over 3,136 locations. Over 150,000 wreaths were laid on the graves of those at rest in Arlington National Cemetery alone.



Locally, two cemeteries held ceremonies honoring veterans laid to rest in three of Hill County’s cemeteries. These included Whitney Memorial Park, Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro and Hillsboro City Cemetery.



Whitney Memorial Park and Ridge Park Cemetery each hosted their annual wreath-laying ceremony with wreaths honoring each of the service branches.



It was the first time Hillsboro was an official location and the fourth year for Whitney Memorial Park to participate. Volunteers, including members of the Fort Graham Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Whitney, gathered and braved the drop in temperature and the chilly wind to ensure each wreath was properly placed and each veteran was remembered.



Location coordinators Janice Sanders, for Whitney Memorial Park, and Chuck and Liz Schneider, for Hillsboro City Cemetery and Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro, would like to thank all wreath sponsors and volunteers for making 2021 a success.



To support the current Hill County effort to provide wreaths for all veterans in these cemeteries for 2022, sponsor a wreath using the following links:

Hillsboro City Cemetery: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TXHCCH

Ridge Park Cemetery: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TXRPCH

Whitney Memorial Park: http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TX0469P. Whitney Memorial Park’s effort is sponsored by the Fort Graham Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.



Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992.