Smith grant funds HVAC system at theater Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame January 5, 2022 Lake Whitney Arts Association recently installed a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system thanks to a grant from the George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation. Lake Whitney Arts' patrons and actors alike will benefit from increased efficiency and airflow, including exponentially better cooling under the theater's hot stage lights. Lake Whitney Arts expressed appreciation to the Smith Foundation for the funding, noting that the gift helped the organization improve the experience for all who spend time at the theater as it strives to bring the arts to life for the Lake Whitney area and beyond.