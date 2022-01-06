Home school program gives back

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

January 5, 2021

IP Homeschool Connection, a local Christian-based home school program, contacted the “critters” ladies at White Bluff Chapel to spend a day stuffing stuffed animals that will later be donated to various medical clinics and hospitals. After stuffing toys for charity, the students baked cookies for the Isaiah’s Place Christmas event and finished by playing games. The home school program, which meets at Isaiah’s Place in Whitney, offers American Sign Language classes and fellowship for local home school families.

