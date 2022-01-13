Hill County Fair queen nominees Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame January 12, 2022 The 42nd annual Hill County Fair Queen contest will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center on the Hill College campus in Hillsboro. Contestants from across the county will compete to reign over this year’s festivities. Pictured above in the front row are (l to r): Katherine Grace Patton-Hillsboro, Kennedy Janek-Abbott, Jocelyn Kolar-Hill County 4-H and Zoe Wright-Itasca; and in the back row are (l to r): Chloe Wallace-Aquilla, McKenna Hill-Whitney, McKenzie Cutrer-Whitney, Megan Esparza-Penelope, Hailey Myers-Aquilla and Stormie Swinburne-Hill County 4-H. Not pictured were Caitlyn McLain-Abbott and Juleisee Gonzales-Hillsboro. This year’s Hill County Fair is scheduled for Monday, January 24, through Saturday, January 29, at the fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related