Lady Cats 4-1 in district play Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News, Sports Editor: Shannon Cottongame January 12, 2022 The Whitney High School varsity basketball team's season is well underway, and the Lady Wildcats currently have a district record of 4-1. The team has defeated McGregor, Clifton, Riesel and Waco Harmony, and fell short to Troy by 11 points. The Lady Cats were set to face West Tuesday and then wrap up the first round of district when they take on the Lorena Leopards at home Friday, January 14. The second round of district will begin Tuesday, January 18, in McGregor. Coaches report that the team is fighting hard and pushing for the district title. They are pictured above during the recent Kaufman tournament, where they came in third. Pictured are (l to r): Trevyn Booth, Ariana Espino, Caitlyn Panuco, Kynli Auten, Tabitha Johnson, Bayley Brisco, Jaycee Green, Kali Rose and Jolene Hanna.