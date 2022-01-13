Hillsboro to host human trafficking outreach event

January 12, 2022

The Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition will host “Not In My City: Human Trafficking Outreach” in five Central Texas counties Saturday, January 29.



Organizers say that this event will give everyone an opportunity to play an active part in the fight against human trafficking.



Locally, the event will begin at 1 p.m. under the sponsorship of the Boys & Girls Club of Hill County. It will be held at First United Methodist Church, located at 315 East Elm Street in Hillsboro.



The session will begin with a brief training, and community assignments will then be provided. Student groups are welcome to participate.



Other area counties involved include McLennan, Freestone, Falls and Limestone.



Unbound Waco, a local anti human trafficking group and the creator of this outreach, has utilized volunteers to reach hundreds of businesses across Waco with human trafficking awareness and posters over the past few years.



This year, the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Coalition is hosting the third-annual event to reach beyond Waco and into the surrounding counties as part of their efforts for January, National Slavery & Human Trafficking Prevention Month.



“We receive emails and phone calls from community members all the time asking how they can get involved in the fight against human trafficking,” said Allison Denman, Program Director for Unbound.



“This is an event that welcomes everyone in the community to participate. We see youth, college students, parents, professionals, business owners, and so many more people, all come together to raise awareness of this issue in their community.”



At the event, volunteers will meet at one of four locations to be educated about human trafficking, be supplied with scripts and materials, and divided into teams.



Each team will then go to local businesses, such as truck stops, gas stations and hotels.



For more information and to register for the event, visit HOTHTC.org/notinmycity.



Locally, those interested may register by emailing gcarbajal@bgchillcounty.org or tinalincoln@gmail.com.