Seventh grade team wins Whitney tournament Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Sports Editor: Shannon Cottongame January 12, 2022 The Whitney Middle School Seventh Grade "A" basketball team won the Whitney tournament held Saturday, January 8. Pictured are (l to r): front row – Colt Poore, Fisher Watson, Keegan Estill, Jaxon Landrum, Johnny Ayres and Rylan Smith; back row – Sean Warren, Kade McFadden, Jordan McGill and Leo Montes. Not pictured is Reed Schneider.