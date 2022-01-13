Singing Aggies return to Clifton

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 12, 2022

The Texas A&M Singing Cadets will once again grace the stage of Frazier Performance Hall at the Bosque Arts Center in Clifton. The “Voice of Aggieland” will perform on Thursday, January 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15 per person and may be purchased that evening. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Originally formed as a glee club in 1893, the Singing Cadets are in their 118th season of touring and are returning to Clifton thanks to the generosity of sponsors Charlie Blue and Wally Penberthy. For information, visit BosqueArtsCenter.org or call 254-675-3724.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s