Singing Aggies return to Clifton

The Texas A&M Singing Cadets will once again grace the stage of Frazier Performance Hall at the Bosque Arts Center in Clifton. The "Voice of Aggieland" will perform on Thursday, January 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $15 per person and may be purchased that evening. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Originally formed as a glee club in 1893, the Singing Cadets are in their 118th season of touring and are returning to Clifton thanks to the generosity of sponsors Charlie Blue and Wally Penberthy. For information, visit BosqueArtsCenter.org or call 254-675-3724.