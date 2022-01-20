January sales tax allocations distributed to cities, counties

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 19, 2022

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $992.9 million in local sales tax allocations for January, 26.8 percent more than in January 2021.



Locally, Hill County’s payment was $264,630.66 for January, less than a one-percent decrease from last January. Bosque County’s payment for January is $61,442.59, up about one percent.



Whitney’s amount came to $67,483.95, up 26 percent from January 2021.

Hillsboro’s January allocation came to $332,568.58, up over 15 percent from January of last year.



Allocations and changes from last January for other Hill County cities include: Abbott – $10,041.24, down 24 percent; Aquilla – $1,684.76, up 17 percent; Blum – $3,470.49, up 7 percent; Bynum – $1,056.73, up 10 percent; Carl’s Corner – $3,831.89, up 2 percent; Covington – $11,539.71, up 102 percent; Hubbard – $15,770.73, up 22 percent; Itasca – $19,763.84, up 32 percent; Malone – $2,061.99, up 37 percent; Mertens – $605.77, down 53 percent; Mount Calm – $3,728.19, up 203 percent; Penelope – $678.09, up 46 percent.



Bosque County totals and changes from January 2021 included: Clifton – $82,571.16, up 25 percent; Cranfills Gap – $3,099.08, up 27 percent; Iredell – $2,598.80, down 9 percent; Meridian – $18,390.36, up 12 percent; Morgan – $3,578.49, up 5 percent; Valley Mills – $12,263.67, up 14 percent; Walnut Springs – $6,205.34, up 40 percent.



These allocations are based on sales made in November by businesses that report tax monthly.