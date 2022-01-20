COVID-19 cases rapidly increase in Hill County

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 19, 2022

A rapid rise in COVID-19 cases is causing closures and disrupting normal operations at schools and businesses throughout the county.



As of Friday, January 14, the county had recorded 496 positive cases over the previous 14-day period, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). A week earlier, that number was 360.



DSHS issued a statement Thursday, January 13, warning that new cases are skyrocketing in the state, and the virus has never spread this quickly before. DSHS said that hospitalizations are rising rapidly, and fatalities are also increasing.



Omicron appears to be much less severe for the vaccinated, DSHS reported, noting that vaccination is still the best protection against severe illness and death from the virus.



Free COVID-19 testing is still being offered in a drive-thru format at the former Hillsboro Elementary School site on Jane Lane in Hillsboro, across the street from Hill Regional Hospital. Testing is offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.



The site had to close unexpectedly Monday, January 10, due to staff illness but later reopened.



Vaccines are widely available from a number of local providers, including Hill Regional Hospital. To sign up, visit http://www.hillregion alhospital.com.



More statistics and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at http://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus.