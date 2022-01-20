Search team assists BCSO with cold case

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 19, 2022

There was a large law enforcement presence near the Whitney Dam Sunday, January 16, as a dive team assisted authorities with a recovery effort related to a cold case.



Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks declined to provide specific information about the case, but in a social media post Sunday night said that his department had enlisted the help of the Adventures with a Purpose volunteer search team. The team travels the country assisting agencies with cold case investigations involving underwater search efforts.



Hendricks released photos of crews removing what appeared to be vehicles from the lake, but he said that a full press release will not be available until the effort is completed.

