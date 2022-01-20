Search team assists BCSO with cold case

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 19, 2022

There was a large law enforcement presence near the Whitney Dam Sunday, January 16, as a dive team assisted authorities with a recovery effort related to a cold case.


Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks declined to provide specific information about the case, but in a social media post Sunday night said that his department had enlisted the help of the Adventures with a Purpose volunteer search team. The team travels the country assisting agencies with cold case investigations involving underwater search efforts.


Hendricks released photos of crews removing what appeared to be vehicles from the lake, but he said that a full press release will not be available until the effort is completed.

Read more information about this case on our Facebook page or on the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s