Whitney team wins basketball tournament

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

January 19, 2022

The Whitney Eighth Grade Boys Basketball A Team won the recent Whitney tournament. Pictured (l to r) are Jadyn Barnett, Brodie Hilton, Mason Pelham, Landon Bennett, Connor Marino, Delvion Walter, Bryan Sanchez. Not pictured are: Jayden Ward, Angel Saucedo and Kyren Howard.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s