Hill County Fair queen crowned

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 26, 2022

The Hill County Fair Queen Contest was held Saturday, January 15, ahead of this year’s county fair. Jocelyn Kolar of Abbott, representing Hill County 4-H, was crowned 2022 queen. Pictured are (l to r): Caitlyn McLain (Abbott) – honorable mention; Kennedy Janek (Abbott)- princess, high sales, best introduction; Jocelyn Kolar (Hill County 4-H) – queen and Spirit of Hill County Award; Stormie Swinburne (Hill County 4-H, Blum) – duchess; McKenzie Cutrer (Whitney)- top five finalist; Zoe Wright (Itasca); Katherine Grace Patton (Hillsboro) – most photogenic; Megan Esparza (Penelope)- most responsible; Juleisee Gonzales (Hillsboro)- Judges’ Award; Hailey Myers (Aquilla)- top five finalist and Miss Congeniality.

