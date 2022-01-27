Covington ISD students out this week

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Covington Independent School District announced Friday, January 21, that its campuses would be closed Monday, January 24, through Friday, January 28, due to illnesses and staff shortages.



The district was already scheduled to be out Thursday and Friday for the county fair.



All campus games, competitions and performances are set to take place as scheduled this week.



The district said that custodial staff will work to sanitize and deep clean the school while students are out this week.



Several schools around the county have announced closures over the past two weeks as they face increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Whitney ISD students were out of class last Friday as the district reported faculty and staff shortages due to the virus.