Hill County commissioners meet in special session

January 26, 2022

The Hill County Commissioners Court met in a special session Tuesday, January 18, to consider several agenda items.



Commissioners voted to extend previously approved overtime pay for jailers and dispatchers at the sheriff’s office to also include patrol operations.



Employees generally accrue comp time instead of overtime pay, but the county made the exception due to the ongoing pandemic-related staff shortages.



The court voted to name the new county annex in Huron “Hill County Precinct 1” and approved signage for the building. Portable restroom facilities were also approved for the location while work is underway.



Submission of the grant application for CARES Act funding to upgrade facilities at the Hill County Fairgrounds was also approved by the court.



Commissioners approved a special enrollment period to allow county employees to switch dental plans due to some employees being unaware of their options during open enrollment.



Two Impact Grants from Towne Square Community Foundation were formally accepted by the court to benefit the Hill County veterans’ assistance program and Hill County 4-H.

During the meeting, Precinct 2 Constable Justin Girsh expressed his thanks to all of the agencies involved in apprehending a juvenile who attempted to evade authorities and crashed a stolen vehicle in Hillsboro the previous week.



The court’s next regular meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, January 25, at 8:30 a.m. at the Hill County Courthouse.