Registration opens for Hill County Master Gardener training class

January 26, 2022

The Hill County Master Gardener program is now registering participants for its 2022 intern program.



The Master Gardener program is a volunteer development program offered by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It is designed to increase the availability of horticultural information and improve quality of life through educational horticultural practices and projects.



Project objectives are implemented through the training and “employing” of local volunteers known as Master Gardeners.



Master Gardeners aid Texas A&M AgriLife Extension by conducting school garden projects, answering telephone requests for horticultural information, establishing and maintaining demonstration gardens, working with special audiences in the community and designing and implementing community improvement projects, as well as coordinating Master Gardener programs.



Organizers say that the training is an excellent educational opportunity for anyone with an interest in horticulture, landscaping or gardening and assisting in transferring that information to the general public.



Participants will receive the most current information from top-notch Extension specialists, county Extension agents and horticultural professionals.



Classes for the 2022 intern Master Gardener classes are targeted to start on March 1. Generally, classes are held every Tuesday and conclude in early May. Due to the ongoing pandemic, some classes may be delivered electronically if deemed necessary.



Classes will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at the Hill County Fairgrounds Exhibits Building, located at 1180 South Waco Street in Hillsboro.



Any interested Hill County resident can apply. There is a $150 training fee, which will include over 50 hours of instruction, a Master Gardeners Manual and background screening.



Each participant is required to complete 50 hours of classroom instruction and complete 50 hours of community service on an approved horticulture-related project to become a Hill County Master Gardener.



Organizers said that the training will be comparable to any horticultural course at a bargain price.



For additional information or applications, contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office at 254-582-4022.



Applications will be accepted through February 23, and interviews will be scheduled after applications are received.