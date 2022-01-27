Vehicles found in Lake Whitney during cold case investigation

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 26, 2022

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office released information last week regarding a recent search of Lake Whitney in connection with a 2009 missing person case. While no information has been released regarding any specific findings, several vehicles were discovered in the lake during the effort.

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks reported that on Friday, January 14, investigators from his office, game wardens and the volunteer search team Adventures With Purpose began a three-day search of multiple locations on Lake Whitney.





Hendricks said that the team was attempting to locate evidence related to the 2009 disappearance of John Richard Creech. The case is being investigated by the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

The sheriff said that investigators were looking into a report that Creech’s remains may be located in Lake Whitney.

Acting on that tip, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Water Search and Rescue Team was contacted and conducted a sonar search of various locations on Lake Whitney.



The sheriff said that over a dozen vehicles were located beneath the surface of the lake during the course of the investigation.



The sheriff’s office requested assistance from Adventures With Purpose, which is a volunteer, highly skilled dive team with a large social media following, and the parties planned the search for weeks.



In a press release, the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said that two vehicles were successfully removed from depths of 40 to 65 feet just below Soldiers Bluff near the dam. Around six other vehicles were located and searched, but their condition prohibited efforts to remove them from the lake.



The sheriff said that no further information relating to the search will be released at this time.



Creech, who lived near Meridian, was last in contact with family members in April 2009. A short time after his disappearance, his pickup was found in the Walmart parking lot in Hillsboro. It was identified as a 1988 Chevrolet.



He was identified as a white male, 5’8″ tall, 152 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He would be 53 years old today.



Hendricks asked anyone with information about Creech’s disappearance to contact the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at 254-435-2362 or tips@bosquesheriff.com.