Hill County Fair continues, annual auctions planned

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 26, 2022

The Hill County Fair is underway this week and will continue through Saturday’s livestock auction.



Swine will be unloaded at the fairgrounds Wednesday morning starting at 8 a.m., with weigh in continuing upon arrival until noon.



The swine show will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, and the Creative Arts Division will also open to the public at 1 p.m. Second through fifth places and participant-placing baked goods will be sold in a bake sale at this time.



The barn will open for cattle tack only to be brought in from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday night in preparation for the next day’s shows.



Thursday morning, cattle will begin arriving at 4:30 a.m., with steer weigh in and heifer check in at 8 a.m. The heifer show will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with the steer show to follow 30 minutes after the completion of the heifer show and pictures.



Also on Thursday, ag mechanics entries will arrive at the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.



The barn will open for rabbit arrival Friday morning at 7 a.m., and all breeding and market rabbits should be in place for weigh in at 8 a.m. The rabbit show begins at 10 a.m. Friday.



Ag mechanics judging will be at 10 a.m. Friday, with awards presented at 3 p.m.



The Creative Arts Division will wrap up with the annual auction at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Participants auctioning food items must provide a freshly prepared item and deliver it to the buyer the night of the auction.



The Livestock Division’s market auction will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m., following the buyer’s meal which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registered buyers will be given two tickets, and tickets will be available for purchase.



Buyers will need to register online prior to arriving at the sale. They will go to hill.fairwire.com and click “sign in” and then select “buyer” from the drop-down menu. They will be prompted to enter information from there.



Add-ons will be completed online, and buyers will be able to add-on the day of the sale. Add-ons will be closed on February 12.



Those attending the fair this year should note that the parking lot has been striped and attendees must park in the appropriate areas to allow room for emergency vehicles. Any vehicles in violation will be towed.



For more information, visit hillcountyfair.org to view the complete catalogs for the Creative Arts Division and the Livestock Division. For information about accessing the fair’s livestream, visit the Hill County Fair Facebook page.