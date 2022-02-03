Orthopedic spine surgeon joins team at Hill Regional

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 2, 2022

Dilip K. Sengupta, MD

Hill Regional Hospital is happy to welcome and introduce Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dilip K. Sengupta, MD, who is the newest member of the Hill Specialty Clinic at 117 Jane Lane in Hillsboro. Dr. Sengupta is a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with extensive experience in back and neck surgeries.



His educational background includes graduation from the University of Calcutta, India in 1981 and receiving his doctoral degree from Nottingham in the United Kingdom. He then completed multiple fellowship trainings in neurosurgery and orthopedic spine surgery from Liverpool, William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan, and Texas Back Institute in Texas.

Dr. Sengupta is a member of the North American Spine Society and has published over 50 original research articles and over 50 book chapters. His special interest is in non-fusion stabilization of the spine, in which he obtained his doctoral degree from Nottingham University and patented his innovation of new devices for treatment of back pain.



He edited the book Dynamic Reconstruction of the Spine, which has received world-wide recognition and been published in three languages. He is a well sought-after speaker throughout the United States and overseas.



Dr. Dilip Sengupta is an active fellow of the Scoliosis Research Society, where he served as the chairman of the research grant committee.



He has extensive experience treating pediatric and adolescent scoliosis, and his current interest is in the field of adult spinal deformities and revision and complex spinal surgeries.



He also has a special interest in the elder population with back and neck problems, who also have osteoporosis and other medical conditions.



His wife is also in the medical field as an anesthesiologist, and his son is in medical IT. His passion is traveling, which includes humanitarian work and medical missions in developing countries.



He has already performed multiple surgeries at Hill Regional and believes that patients who can stay closer to home are happier. He serves several communities in North Central Texas at his Scoliosis & Advanced Spine Center, as well as at the Hill Specialty Clinic.



He is currently in Hillsboro every other Tuesday. To make an appointment with Dr. Sengupta, contact him at Hill Specialty Clinic by calling 254-582-8007.