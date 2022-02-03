Chamber welcomes the Lucky Minnow

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 2, 2022

Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting to welcome The Lucky Minnow Outdoor Store to the chamber. Pictured is owner Lori Fahnders with Samuel and Ember Fahnders; Jayson Lam, Chamber Director representing People’s Bank; Kristen Fregia; And Lil’ Miss Pioneer Day Queen Madison Elmore. The Lucky Minnow Outdoor Store is located at 103 Sharon Drive in Whitney or can be reached at 254-694-8912.

