Wildcats take on Troy

February 2, 2022

WILDCATS POWER PAST TROY, 66-47. The Whitney High School varsity boys basketball team moved its District 17-3A record to 6-2 with a win over Troy Friday, January 28. Whitney took a 31-27 lead into halftime and maintained control of the contest from buzzer to buzzer. Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Cade Baker (pictured) with 20 points. Jordan Wilson added 10 points and Jairdyn Anderson, Jaxon Montgomery and Jordan Newton put up eight points each. Whitney will host West at 7:30 p.m. Friday February 4.
TROY WEATHERS LADY CATS IN WHITNEY. The Whitney High School varsity girls basketball team lost to Troy 66-55 in a District 17-3A game played Friday, January 28. The Lady Cats fell behind early but deployed an aggressive assault on offense and defense that kept the game within reach for four quarters. The loss puts Whitney at 3-4 in district play. Caitlyn Panuco (pictured) led the team in scoring with 27 points on the night. Ariana Espino contributed 9 points. Whitney will host West at 6:15 p.m. Friday February 4.

