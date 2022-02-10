Early voting to begin in March primary elections

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 9, 2022

Although most local candidates will be unopposed in this year’s election cycle, area voters will still have some decisions to make as early voting begins next week in the March Republican and Democratic primary elections.


The early voting period opens Monday, February 14, and will continue through Friday, February 25. Primary election day is Tuesday, March 1.


In Hill County, voters will have three options throughout the county for early voting. Early voting sites include the Hill County Covington Street Annex, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro; the new Huron annex, located at 5800 FM 933 (Whitney address); or the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 North Magnolia in Hubbard. Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays.


Bosque County residents can vote early at the Bosque County Courthouse, located at 110 South Main Street in Meridian, or the Clifton Civic Center, located at 403 West Third Street in Clifton. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 14-16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 24, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 25.
A list of election day polling places for each county will be printed prior to the elections.


Locally, most Republican incumbents in Hill County filed to keep their seats, with only County Treasurer Rhonda Burkhart and Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Brad Henley not filing for new terms.


Hill County Assistant Auditor Rachel Parker was the only candidate to seek the office of treasurer, and Shannon Skilling, who has worked as a court clerk for Precinct 3 and currently serves as the City of Hubbard’s municipal judge, filed for the Precinct 3 justice of the peace seat.


The race for Bosque County’s Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace received the most interest, with three candidates filing. Those competing in the Republican primary will be Leslie Perry, a police officer; Michele Valdez, a court clerk; and Stan Salome, a range safety officer.


At the state level, former Hill County District Clerk Angelia Orr is running to serve the newly created Texas House District 13. Former Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson is also seeking that House seat. The two candidates will compete in the Republican primary.


The winner will face either Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis or Cuevas Peacock, Associate Director of Community Relations at Baylor University, who will be candidates for the House seat in the Democratic primary.


Congressman Jake Ellzey, who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District that will now include Hill County, is seeking re-election and will be challenged in the Republican primary by James Buford and Bill Payne.


The following candidates will appear on primary ballots (in Hill County ballot order except for races specific to Bosque County):


REPUBLICAN PRIMARY


U.S. Representative, District 6 (Hill County): James Buford, Jake Ellzey, Bill Payne


U.S. Representative, District 31 (Bosque County): Abhiram Garapati, John Carter, Mike Williams


Governor: Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Paul Belew, Greg Abbott, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen B. West, Rick Perry, Danny Harrison


Lieutenant Governor: Daniel Miller, Todd M. Bullis, Aaron Sorrells, Dan Patrick, Trayce Bradford, Zach Vance


Attorney General: Louie Gohmert, George P. Bush, Eva Guzman, Ken Paxton
Comptroller of Public Accounts: Glenn Hegar, Mark V. Goloby


Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham, Tim Westley, Victor Avila, Ben Armenta, Rufus Lopez, Jon Spiers, Weston Martinez, Don W. Minton


Commissioner of Agriculture: Sid Miller, Carey A. Counsil, James White
Railroad Commissioner: Sarah Stogner, Marvin “Sarge” Summers, Dawayne Tipton, Tom Slocum Jr., Wayne Christian


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: Evan Young, David J. Schnck


Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel


Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Clint Morgan, Scott Walker


Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure, III


Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Evelyn Brooks, Sue Melton-Malone


State Senator, District 22: Brian Birdwell


State Representative, District 13: Angelia Orr, Dennis D. Wilson


Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3: Steve Smith


District Judge, 66th Judicial District (Hill County): Lee Harris


District Judge, 220th Judicial District (Bosque County): Shaun D. Carpenter


Hill County Judge: Justin Lewis


Bosque County Judge: Cindy Vanlandingham


Hill County Court at Law: Matt Crain


Bosque County Court at Law: Luke Giesecke


Hill County District Clerk: Marchel Eubank


Bosque County District Clerk: Juanita Miller


Hill County Clerk: Nicole Tanner


Bosque County Clerk: Tab Ferguson


Hill County Treasurer: Rachel Parker


Bosque County Treasurer: Carla Sigler


Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Larry Crumpton


Bosque County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Terry Townley


Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Martin Lake


Bosque County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ronny Liardon


Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Trey Jetton


Bosque County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Jeff Hightower


Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Shane Brassell


Bosque County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Stan Salome, Leslie Perry, Michele Valdez


Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Shannon Skilling


Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4: Charles Jones


DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY


Governor: Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Rich Wakeland, Beto O’Rourke, Joy Diaz


Lieutenant Governor: Mike Collier, Carla Brailey, Michelle Beckley


Attorney General: Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Mike Fields, Joe Joworski, Lee Merritt, S. “TBone” Raynor


Comptroller of Public Accounts: Angel Luis Vega, Tim Mahoney, Janet T. Dudding


Commissioner of the General Land Office: Sandragrace Martinez, Jay Kleberg, Michael Lange, Jinny Suh


Commissioner of Agriculture: Susan Hays, Ed Ireson


Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek


Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado


Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman


Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson


Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher


State Representative, District 13: Cuevas Sean Peacock, Cedric Davis Sr.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s