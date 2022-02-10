Early voting to begin in March primary elections

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 9, 2022

Although most local candidates will be unopposed in this year’s election cycle, area voters will still have some decisions to make as early voting begins next week in the March Republican and Democratic primary elections.



The early voting period opens Monday, February 14, and will continue through Friday, February 25. Primary election day is Tuesday, March 1.



In Hill County, voters will have three options throughout the county for early voting. Early voting sites include the Hill County Covington Street Annex, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro; the new Huron annex, located at 5800 FM 933 (Whitney address); or the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 North Magnolia in Hubbard. Polling places will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays.



Bosque County residents can vote early at the Bosque County Courthouse, located at 110 South Main Street in Meridian, or the Clifton Civic Center, located at 403 West Third Street in Clifton. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 14-16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 24, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 25.

A list of election day polling places for each county will be printed prior to the elections.



Locally, most Republican incumbents in Hill County filed to keep their seats, with only County Treasurer Rhonda Burkhart and Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Brad Henley not filing for new terms.



Hill County Assistant Auditor Rachel Parker was the only candidate to seek the office of treasurer, and Shannon Skilling, who has worked as a court clerk for Precinct 3 and currently serves as the City of Hubbard’s municipal judge, filed for the Precinct 3 justice of the peace seat.



The race for Bosque County’s Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace received the most interest, with three candidates filing. Those competing in the Republican primary will be Leslie Perry, a police officer; Michele Valdez, a court clerk; and Stan Salome, a range safety officer.



At the state level, former Hill County District Clerk Angelia Orr is running to serve the newly created Texas House District 13. Former Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson is also seeking that House seat. The two candidates will compete in the Republican primary.



The winner will face either Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis or Cuevas Peacock, Associate Director of Community Relations at Baylor University, who will be candidates for the House seat in the Democratic primary.



Congressman Jake Ellzey, who currently represents the state’s 6th Congressional District that will now include Hill County, is seeking re-election and will be challenged in the Republican primary by James Buford and Bill Payne.



The following candidates will appear on primary ballots (in Hill County ballot order except for races specific to Bosque County):



REPUBLICAN PRIMARY



U.S. Representative, District 6 (Hill County): James Buford, Jake Ellzey, Bill Payne



U.S. Representative, District 31 (Bosque County): Abhiram Garapati, John Carter, Mike Williams



Governor: Don Huffines, Chad Prather, Paul Belew, Greg Abbott, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen B. West, Rick Perry, Danny Harrison



Lieutenant Governor: Daniel Miller, Todd M. Bullis, Aaron Sorrells, Dan Patrick, Trayce Bradford, Zach Vance



Attorney General: Louie Gohmert, George P. Bush, Eva Guzman, Ken Paxton

Comptroller of Public Accounts: Glenn Hegar, Mark V. Goloby



Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham, Tim Westley, Victor Avila, Ben Armenta, Rufus Lopez, Jon Spiers, Weston Martinez, Don W. Minton



Commissioner of Agriculture: Sid Miller, Carey A. Counsil, James White

Railroad Commissioner: Sarah Stogner, Marvin “Sarge” Summers, Dawayne Tipton, Tom Slocum Jr., Wayne Christian



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: Debra Lehrmann



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: Rebeca Huddle



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: Evan Young, David J. Schnck



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2: Mary Lou Keel



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Clint Morgan, Scott Walker



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Jesse F. McClure, III



Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Evelyn Brooks, Sue Melton-Malone



State Senator, District 22: Brian Birdwell



State Representative, District 13: Angelia Orr, Dennis D. Wilson



Justice, 10th Court of Appeals District, Place 3: Steve Smith



District Judge, 66th Judicial District (Hill County): Lee Harris



District Judge, 220th Judicial District (Bosque County): Shaun D. Carpenter



Hill County Judge: Justin Lewis



Bosque County Judge: Cindy Vanlandingham



Hill County Court at Law: Matt Crain



Bosque County Court at Law: Luke Giesecke



Hill County District Clerk: Marchel Eubank



Bosque County District Clerk: Juanita Miller



Hill County Clerk: Nicole Tanner



Bosque County Clerk: Tab Ferguson



Hill County Treasurer: Rachel Parker



Bosque County Treasurer: Carla Sigler



Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Larry Crumpton



Bosque County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Terry Townley



Hill County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Martin Lake



Bosque County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Ronny Liardon



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Trey Jetton



Bosque County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1: Jeff Hightower



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Shane Brassell



Bosque County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2: Stan Salome, Leslie Perry, Michele Valdez



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Shannon Skilling



Hill County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4: Charles Jones



DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY



Governor: Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez, Michael Cooper, Rich Wakeland, Beto O’Rourke, Joy Diaz



Lieutenant Governor: Mike Collier, Carla Brailey, Michelle Beckley



Attorney General: Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Mike Fields, Joe Joworski, Lee Merritt, S. “TBone” Raynor



Comptroller of Public Accounts: Angel Luis Vega, Tim Mahoney, Janet T. Dudding



Commissioner of the General Land Office: Sandragrace Martinez, Jay Kleberg, Michael Lange, Jinny Suh



Commissioner of Agriculture: Susan Hays, Ed Ireson



Railroad Commissioner: Luke Warford



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3: Erin A. Nowell



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5: Amanda Reichek



Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9: Julia Maldonado



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Dana Huffman



Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6: Robert Johnson



Member, State Board of Education, District 14: Tracy Fisher



State Representative, District 13: Cuevas Sean Peacock, Cedric Davis Sr.