Rainbow Room providesneeds to local foster kids

February 16, 2022

The Hill County Rainbow Room is a 24/7 resource center located within the local Child Protective Services (CPS) offices. In the Rainbow Room, CPS caseworkers have quick access to supplies for children who are victims of abuse or neglect – clothing, school supplies, diapers, hygiene products, travel bags, bedding, stuffed animals and much more.



As an individual, or as part of a corporation, church or community group, you can get involved and support our local Rainbow Room. One hundred percent of your donation supports abused and neglected children in foster care in Hill County. All items must be new; used items are not accepted.



Current needs for your Hill County Rainbow Room include the following items: baby lotion, baby bath wash, infant receiving blankets, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, feminine hygiene pads and tampons, petroleum jelly in tubes, baby bottles, small hand sanitizers, disinfectant spray, infant boy socks – size 6 and 9 months, little boys socks – small, boys shorts – size 4, boys underwear – size 2 and 4, girls socks – size 4-5-6, girls tops – size 5, girls underwear – size 5, girls tops – juniors size x-small and small.



You may wish to concentrate on one or two items off the list and hold a drive for those items, or you may wish to contribute a dozen or half-dozen of one item. Donations may be dropped at the CPS office, 605 South Ivy Street in Hillsboro.



Monetary funds may be mailed to: Hill County CPS Board, P.O. Box 356, Hillsboro, Texas 76645.



You may also contact one of the following board members to make a donation: Kristin McGinty at 254-458-2307; Deanna Eubank at 254-709-6121; Cassie Fleming at 254-694-8961; or Becky Jacobus at 972-835-5275.



Hill County Child Protective Services Board is a nonprofit charity with 501c3 status. A letter of acknowledgment of your donation for tax purposes may be provided upon request.