Chamber welcomes Lighthouse Pub

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 16, 2022

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Lighthouse Pub, located in White Bluff Resort. Pictured are owners Melody Martinez, Sonia Fennell and Dianne and Bob Jackson. Others joining in the event were Lil’ Miss Pioneer Day Queen Madison Elmore; Jason Clift; Tami Gardner; Linda and Vernon Paine; Gordon Rogers; Chamber Directors Jayson Lam, John McCullough, Sanjay Bala, Rudy Reyna and Adam Bain; and Chamber Ambassadors Terry Boyer and Charles Boyer. The pub is located at 1000 White Bluff Drive and can be reached at 254-332-1689.

