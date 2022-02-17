Go Texan HLSR concert tickets on sale

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Hill County Area Go Texan Committee has a limited number of tickets available to certain performances of this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR).



As part of its participation in the Go Texan scholarship program, the county committee is required to purchase and sell tickets to the rodeo.



That guarantees that a senior in Hill County will receive a $20,000 HLSR scholarship each year.



The tickets are $48 each and are located in the lower level of NRG Stadium.



Up to eight tickets may still be available to each of the following performances:



Tuesday, March 1-Keith Urban; Thursday, March 3-For King & Country; Friday, March 4-Ricky Martin; Tuesday, March 8-Maren Morris; Sunday, March 13-Dierks Bentley; Monday, March 14-Sam Hunt; Tuesday, March 15-Gwen Stefani; and Wednesday, March 16-Khalid.



The public’s support of the ticket-sales program allows the Hill County committee to provide more local Go Texan scholarships.



To purchase tickets, contact Kennie Nowlin at 254-582-2531 during regular business hours.