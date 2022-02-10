Ford dealership office manager recognized Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame February 9, 2022 Sharon Penney, who has worked in the offices of both Cole Ford and Hillsboro Ford, recently retired after 15 years. Penney began her time at the dealership working in the office of Cole Ford for Larry and Kay Cole, and she continued sharing her experience as office manager of Hillsboro Ford after the dealership changed hands. The Coles joined current Hillsboro Ford owner Diane Winn and staff in recognizing Penney with a reception and plaque of recognition from Ford at the end of January. Pictured (l to r) are: Larry and Kay Cole, Sharon Penney, Hillsboro Ford General Manager Matt Peacock, and Diane Winn and husband, Tommy. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related